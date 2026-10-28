Orlando weather: Coastal flood warning, higher rain chances for Central Florida

The Brief Rough surf and coastal flooding will remain a concern for some parts of Central Florida. Rain chances increasing : Rain chances climb to 40-70%, with scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week, making for a warm and humid Halloween weekend.



Rough surf and breezy onshore winds remain the main weather story across east central Florida.

A tight pressure gradient between high pressure to the north and lower pressure near the Bahamas is still driving the gusty northeast flow, though winds have eased just enough to stay below Wind Advisory levels.

Gusts of 30 to 35 mph remain possible, especially along the coast.

At the same time, deeper moisture continues to lift into the area, raising the chance for heavier rain bands while dangerous beach conditions hold firm.

Rain chances increase, coastal hazards continue

What to expect:

A gusty northeast breeze will continue today, sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph near the coast.

The bigger change is a surge of deep moisture moving in from the south. Rain chances climb to 40-70 percent, with scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms organizing into fast-moving rain bands. These bands can produce quick heavy downpours, and the Weather Prediction Center has placed eastern portions of the area under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall.

Localized street flooding will be possible, especially south of Cape Canaveral. Winds ease slightly Thursday and Friday as the pressure gradient weakens, but an onshore flow will keep scattered Atlantic showers in the forecast into the weekend.

Rest of the week into Halloween

Warm and humid:

Afternoon highs today will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s under thicker clouds and rain bands, with the coolest readings along the immediate coast.

As shower coverage becomes more scattered later in the week, temperatures will trend warmer.

Highs should climb into the mid to upper 80s across the Orlando metro and interior by Friday and Saturday. It will feel muggy for late October as dew points stay elevated.

Overnight lows will also run well above normal, holding in the low to mid 70s along the coast and the upper 60s to around 70 inland.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions persist

Hazardous marine and beach conditions remain locked in through late week. Seas will hold at 9 to 14 feet today before slowly subsiding to 6 to 9 feet on Thursday.

Along area beaches, entering the ocean is strongly discouraged. Breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet will drive moderate to major beach erosion, and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents continues.

King tides combined with the strong onshore flow will produce minor to moderate coastal flooding around high tide. Secure loose outdoor items and stay completely out of the water.

Tracking the tropics

The Atlantic remains quiet near home. Lower pressure near the Bahamas is helping drive the breezy onshore flow and moisture, but it is not an organized tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical development across the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next seven days.

There are no tropical threats to Florida or the U.S. mainland.