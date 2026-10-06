Potential growing for Invest 92L to become tropical depression in Gulf

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf for possible development this week. Invest 92L has a 90% chance of development over the next two to seven days. It could become a tropical depression in the next day or two. The system is unlikely to become a hurricane.



A disturbance in the Gulf, designated Invest 92L, has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tracking Invest 92L: Tropical depression development likely this week

The system, which is currently over the Bay of Campeche, has a 90% chance of development in the next day or two, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. update.

The future strength and track of this system will depend on where exactly it forms and how fast it moves to the north.

Regardless, it's going to move to the east and eventually turn north, where it runs into strong wind shear this weekend and helps limit further development and weakens the system.

It will move towards the northern Gulf Coast, where heavy rain looks to be an impact regardless if a named storm forms or not.

Could the tropical system impact Florida?

The system is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida. But it is expected to bring some rain and wind to Florida toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season

So far, there have been no hurricanes for the 2026 Atlantic season. The next storm name on the list is Isaias.