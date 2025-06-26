Port Canaveral unveils $69M expansion plan for Terminal 5 amid cruise boom

The Brief Port Canaveral is investing $69 million to expand Terminal 5, doubling its size to meet growing cruise demand.

The five-year plan includes major upgrades in embarkation, security, and baggage handling.

Port leaders say it's just the beginning of broader efforts to modernize and grow.

Port Canaveral is set to expand Terminal 5 with a $69 million renovation aimed at accommodating larger cruise ships and growing passenger volumes, officials announced this week.

What we know:

Port Canaveral is moving forward with a $69 million renovation of Terminal 5, aiming to nearly double its size to meet the demands of today’s larger cruise ships and surging passenger traffic.

Currently 90,000 square feet, the terminal could grow by an additional 80,000 square feet to accommodate vessels carrying up to 5,000 guests. The improvements will include expanded embarkation and luggage areas, upgraded security lanes, and new seating for passengers awaiting boarding.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided a specific construction start date or how ongoing terminal operations might be impacted during the renovations. Details on how the expansion will be funded — whether through port revenue, public-private partnerships, or state support — also remain unclear. It’s unknown which cruise lines or ships will anchor operations at the improved terminal once renovations are complete.

The backstory:

Port Canaveral has become one of the busiest cruise ports in the world and continues to grow as the cruise industry rebounds from pandemic-era disruptions. With cruise lines now deploying larger vessels and seeing record bookings, existing terminals like T5 have struggled to keep up with the volume. The expansion is part of a five-year modernization plan to boost efficiency, guest experience, and overall capacity.

What they're saying:

The project is designed to ease congestion, speed up guest movement, and improve luggage handling.

"Today the terminal is 90,000 square feet. We could expand it by as much as 80,000 square feet," said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, noting that current facilities are too small to manage the surge in passengers and baggage tied to larger ships.

With cruise lines experiencing record demand, Port Canaveral’s transformation is being driven by both market pressure and opportunity.

"They’re bigger, there’s more people, and the cruise lines have been very, very successful," Murray added.

What's next:

Additional terminals and infrastructure improvements are also in the pipeline as part of the port’s long-term growth strategy.

