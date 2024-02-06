Polk County suspected roof repair scammer arrested, accused of bilking victim out of nearly $25K

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for residents who may have been victimized by a suspected roof repair scammer who’s accused of bilking an elderly man out of more than $20K for work that wasn’t necessary and never completed.

Detectives began investigating Patrick Gorman, 55, of Pennsylvania, after a relative of the Auburndale victim noticed three personal checks had been written out to Gorman for a total of $24,550. On one of the checks, "roof repair" was written on it.

According to investigators, the victim told his relative that on Jan. 4, Gorman entered his home uninvited, showed him photos of an alleged hole in the roof that Gorman claimed to have repaired and said the victim owed him $8,750 for the work.

Detectives say no roof repair was done, except there was some white coating spread on a small part of the roof.

According to PCSO, the roof was only three years old, and a roofing expert said there was nothing wrong with it.

"There were no downspouts on the home that he mentioned doing something to. Multiple things – they were just made up," said Ryan Waltz of RK Roofing, who was the independent roofer who inspected the victim's roof.

He found a small area where there were some painted shingles. And in the attic, there wasn't evidence of moisture or any problem at all.

"They told me he charged them over $8,000, which would've been the cost for almost half of the roof to be replaced, so that was a red flag for sure," Waltz said

The elderly victim said he paid Gorman because "he didn’t know what else to do." Detectives say all three of the checks contained Gorman’s Pennsylvania driver’s license number.

"The victim’s family has done a great job caring for him and had taken precautions to keep him safe. Unfortunately, bad guys can always find a way to do bad things," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Our hope is that this bad guy gets locked up for a lengthy time, so he’s unable to take advantage of anyone else."

Pictured: Patrick Gorman's truck. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Gorman, who has an extensive criminal history related to fraudulent business practices in Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sunday on Florida's east coast.

Gorman has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, exploitation of the elderly, and grand theft.

Deputies say it's important to talk with elderly family members about scams going around.

"With elderly folks, they are more likely to believe people than younger folks will and that's why they're often targeted," Brian Bruchey, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said. "Sometimes they can be easier to confuse and that's why these fraudsters are fast talkers and aggressive."

Anyone who may have been victimized by Gorman is asked to contact Detective Wright at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit at 863-292-3300.