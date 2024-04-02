Polk County plane crash kills 1: PCSO

A deadly plane crash is under investigation in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 76-year-old Arthur Canning was killed Tuesday morning when his plane crashed near the South Lakeland Airport in Mulberry.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Canning had been a pilot for ten years and had been flying ultralights for the past decade.

He added that the plane that went down was a brand-new experimental amateur build, or EAB, that received its certificates last fall.

According to Judd, Canning flew the plane for the first time less than a week ago.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Judd said Canning taxied down to start and fly into the wind, which is protocol.

As he got off the ground, Judd says witnesses told investigators they heard the engine sputter.

"He apparently stalled and crashed directly into the ground," Judd stated. "He immediately died as a result of horrific traumatic injuries from the crash.

Investigators at scene of deadly plane crash in Mulberry.

"It’s a horrible tragedy and certainly not something any of us want to witness," Judd said. "He was up and into the ground in seconds.

PCSO is conducting a death investigation and the NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

