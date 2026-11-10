Police searching for hit-and-run suspect, woman dead in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident on Nov. 7.
Investigators looking for a hit-and-run suspect
What we know:
A woman was found lying on the road after being hit by a car on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. on LPGA Boulevard, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Investigators believe the suspected vehicle is a sedan with damage to the front end and windshield. The car was last seen driving westbound on the same road while speeding, police said.
The police want the community's help
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Detective Patterson at (386) 671-5366.
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from a social media post by the Daytona Beach Police Department.