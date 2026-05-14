Police search: 2 masked suspects on the run after failed pawn shop robbery

The Brief Orange City Police are searching for two masked men who used a hammer and bear spray during an attempted robbery at Value Pawn & Jewelry on Wednesday evening. After failing to break a jewelry display case, the suspects sprayed three employees and two customers with the chemical irritant before fleeing north on Volusia Avenue, police said. Despite a search involving K9 units and air support, the suspects remain at large, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.



Police are searching for two individuals who allegedly used bear spray on customers and staff during a failed pawn shop heist in Orange City.

Authorities are asking for any information that could help identify and locate the two suspects who ran off after the incident.

2 masked men are wanted after attempted to steal jewelry from a pawn shop. (Source: CFL Report)

What we know:

Officers with the Orange City Police Department are investigating an armed attempted robbery that occurred at a pawn shop on Volusia Avenue, just before 6 p.m., May 13.

Two masked men – one carrying a hammer and the other holding bear spray – entered Value Pawn and attempted to steal jewelry, police said.

After smashing into a display case with the hammer – causing a small hole, police said – the second man discharged the bear spray in the direction of the store's workers and customers. Though nothing was stolen, Orange City Fire treated three employees and two customers for exposure to the chemical irritant.

2 masked men are wanted after attempted to steal jewelry from a pawn shop. (Source: CFL Report)

Robbery suspects on the run

After the attempted robbery, both men ran from the store – fleeing north on North Volusia Avenue.

Officers used K9s and air units to search for the two suspects, but they weren't found.

What you can do:

Police are asking the public for information to help identify and find the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange City Police Department at 386-775-9999.