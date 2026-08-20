Police investigating deadly shooting after card game
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WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. at 778 Bethune Avenue in Winter Garden.
Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Shariff Simmons.
Big picture view:
Simmons was found on the ground outside the home and pronounced dead on scene. Police say that Simmons had been playing a card game before the shooting.
Police are still interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. No arrests have been made.
The Source: Information provided by the Winter Garden Police Department. This story was reported from Orlando.