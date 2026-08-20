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Police investigating deadly shooting after card game

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Central Florida News
Published August 20, 2026 7:48 AM EDT
Published August 20, 2026 7:48 AM EDT
article

Winter Garden Police Department

The Brief

    • Winter Garden police say they're investigating after a 49-year-old man was found shot dead outside a home.
    • Police say the victim was playing a card game just before the shooting.
    • No arrests have been made yet.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. at 778 Bethune Avenue in Winter Garden. 

Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Shariff Simmons. 

Big picture view:

Simmons was found on the ground outside the home and pronounced dead on scene. Police say that Simmons had been playing a card game before the shooting. 

Police are still interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. No arrests have been made.

The Source: Information provided by the Winter Garden Police Department. This story was reported from Orlando.  

Central Florida NewsWinter GardenCrime and Public Safety