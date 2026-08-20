Police investigating deadly shooting after card game

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The Brief Winter Garden police say they're investigating after a 49-year-old man was found shot dead outside a home. Police say the victim was playing a card game just before the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.



Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. at 778 Bethune Avenue in Winter Garden.

Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Shariff Simmons.

Big picture view:

Simmons was found on the ground outside the home and pronounced dead on scene. Police say that Simmons had been playing a card game before the shooting.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. No arrests have been made.