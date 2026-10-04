22-year-old man dies after drowning in Marion County, officials say

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The Brief When deputies arrived, they were told the man had entered the water to swim but became fatigued and went beneath the surface. Reports suggest that witnesses immediately entered the water to search for him.



A 22-year-old man died after drowning at Gator Joe’s, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

According to officials, deputies responded to Gator Joe’s after receiving a report of a drowning. When deputies arrived, they were told the man had entered the water to swim but became fatigued and went beneath the surface.

Reports suggest that witnesses immediately entered the water to search for him. Individuals on jet skis also assisted in the search and were able to locate the man and bring him back to shore.

Deputies say that Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital. He later succumbed to the effects of the drowning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity or additional details about what caused him to become fatigued. It is also unclear how long he was underwater before he was located.

The incident remains under investigation.