Pine Ridge H.S. student accused of bringing machete, axes and ice pick on campus

A 17-year-old at Pine Ridge High School was arrested, accused of bringing drugs, a machete, an ice pick, axes and a knife on campus.

Volusia County deputies were called to the school by a school resource officer who said someone had drugs in their possession.

In the student's arrest report, deputies also found a red pill and marijuana.

The report says the student said it was "Molly" and he received it from a friend.

When asked why the weapons were in his car, the student said he forgot they were in his car and that his friends leave stuff in it.

The student was charged with introducing a weapon onto school property, which is a felony charge.