Photos: Mysterious canister washes ashore Florida beach during powerful nor’easter

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The Brief On Oct. 24, 2026, fire rescue teams found a cylinder that washed up on Flagler County shores, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue. The canister was inspected and retrieved by HazMat crews before being sent for disposal. We don’t know where the cylinder came from or how long it was sitting on the beach.



Hazardous materials teams were called to a beach in Flagler County after a mysterious cylinder washed ashore over the weekend amid rough surf conditions, according to the St. Johns County and Flagler County fire rescue departments.

Weathered canister washes up on Flagler Beach

What we know:

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue Hazmat team jumped in to help the Flagler County Fire Rescue department when a mysterious cylinder was found on a beach in Flagler County over the weekend, according to the St. Johns Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Officials said it appears the cylinder was washed ashore amid their weekend's nor’easter off the U.S. Coast. St. Johns County's hazmat team removed the mysterious cylinder and had it secured until the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) can pick it up and dispose of it.

Photos: Hazardous materials team removes canister

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The St. Johns County Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responded to Flagler County after an unknown canister washed ashore over the weekend. Credit: St. Johns County Fire Rescue

What is it?

What we don't know:

Not sure yet! Officials have not yet said what the canister was, who it belonged to, or what it contained, if anything. FOX 35 has reached out to both agencies for updates.

What they're saying:

"SJCFR provides hazardous materials response to Flagler County through our regional response partnership. This incident highlights the importance of interagency coordination, specialized response capabilities, and a unified approach to protecting public safety and the environment," said St. Johns County Fire Rescue in a Facebook post, alongside photos of firefighters retriving the canister.

Flagler County Fire Rescue shared the same post and included their own remarks.

"We’re grateful for our regional partners at St. Johns County Fire Rescue and their highly trained, professional HazMat team! Their assistance ensures our community has access to specialized personnel and equipment when needed."