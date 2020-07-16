Person fatally struck on I-95 in Volusia County after getting out vehicle because of argument, FHP says

article

A person was fatally struck on I-95 in Volusia County on Thursday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a crash occurred on I-95 northbound at mile marker 273 in Volusia County.

MORE NEWS: Tracking coronavirus: Florida sets new single-day death record as 156 more are reported; almost 14K new cases

They said that a vehicle struck a pedestrian and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

FHP later confirmed that the 27-year-old pedestrian struck was driving a vehicle on I-95 when he got out because he was having an argument with a passenger. He was running across the northbound lanes, towards the median, when he was struck.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.