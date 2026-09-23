Bowen Aquarium lease approved by Port Canaveral commissioners

The Brief Port Canaveral commissioners signed a 31-year lease Wednesday to bring the new Bowen Aquarium to 14 acres of green space. Port Canaveral aquarium developers have secured over $70 million for the facility, which doubles as a sea turtle and manatee rehabilitation center. Officials are voicing traffic concerns along State Road 528 and port operations as the Brevard Zoo targets a December groundbreaking.



Port Canaveral commissioners voted Wednesday to sign a 31-year lease agreement with the Brevard Zoo, also known as the East Coast Zoological Foundation, to build the Bowen Aquarium on 14 acres along the port.

Lease approved for Bowen Aquarium

Timeline:

Port Canaveral commissioners formally approved the 31-year lease during Wednesday's meeting, turning 14 acres of green space into the future home of the Bowen Aquarium. Built by the Brevard Zoo, the facility will serve as a regional hub for coastal conservation, Indian River Lagoon restoration and recovery care for injured sea turtles and manatees.

Officials said a groundbreaking ceremony could happen as soon as December 2026.

By the numbers:

Under the lease:

$20,000 a month would be paid to the port, plus additional payments tied to attendance

More than $70 million has been raised for the new aquarium

What they're saying:

"As Bowen Aquarium begins moving from the planning to construction phase, we are excited to reach this next step toward groundbreaking with the approval of our updated lease. This approval along with that of our tax-exempt bond financing bring us closer to the moment we have all been working toward: groundbreaking on Dec. 2." - Keith Winsten, CEO of East Coast Zoological Foundation

"This is exciting, to be able to sign this today means you guys get to move forward and that’s exciting, but it’s not the end," said Commissioner Carol Craig.

Some concerns over traffic congestion

Local perspective:

There have been some concerns raised regarding traffic, potential congestion, and how development projects within Port Canaveral could impact the aquarium in the future.

"It does look like from the outside perspective, that we could affect their revenue," said Commissioner Micah Loyd. He specifically wondered if road construction would impact potential access to the aquarium.

Officials have not yet detailed plans to expand roadways or to address traffic concerns.

The other side:

Stewart Chiron, a cruise expert, said adding another popular attraction to an area that's already bustling with visitors and business – cruise ships, cargo ships, and space flights – could create significant traffic issued on State Road 528.