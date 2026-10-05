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Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash in Marion County, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Marion County
Published October 5, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Marion County, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
    • Officials said a person called 911 to report a pedestrian lying in the road after being hit by a vehicle.
    • The pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was hurt early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Marion County, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. 

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue responded around 1:14 a.m. to a crash near SE Maricamp Road and SE 58th Avenue.

A person called 911 to report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and was lying in the road, according to officials.

The pedestrian was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the pedestrian. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written based on information released by Marion County Fire Rescue. 

Marion County