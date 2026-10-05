Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash in Marion County, officials say

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The Brief A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Marion County, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. Officials said a person called 911 to report a pedestrian lying in the road after being hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital.



A pedestrian was hurt early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Marion County, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue responded around 1:14 a.m. to a crash near SE Maricamp Road and SE 58th Avenue.

A person called 911 to report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and was lying in the road, according to officials.

The pedestrian was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.