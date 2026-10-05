Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash in Marion County, officials say
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MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was hurt early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Marion County, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Marion County Fire Rescue responded around 1:14 a.m. to a crash near SE Maricamp Road and SE 58th Avenue.
A person called 911 to report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and was lying in the road, according to officials.
The pedestrian was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital.
What we don't know:
Officials have not identified the pedestrian.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by Marion County Fire Rescue.