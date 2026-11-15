Orlando Airport: 60 flights canceled amid FAA ground stop impacts

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The Brief Airport officials said the numbers may change as airlines continue working to restore their flight schedules The cancellations follow two days of significant disruptions, with MCO reporting 232 cancellations Saturday and 281 Friday following a nationwide ground stop that was lifted Friday evening. assengers are urged to check directly with their airlines to confirm departure times.



Flight disruptions continued at Orlando International Airport on Sunday with 60 cancellations reported as of this morning, including 36 arrivals and 24 departures, according to MCO officials.

What we know:

The cancellations follow two days of significant disruptions, with MCO reporting 232 cancellations Saturday and 281 Friday following a nationwide ground stop that was lifted Friday evening.

Airport officials said the numbers may change as airlines continue working to restore their flight schedules. Passengers are urged to check directly with their airlines to confirm departure times and avoid heading to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed.

MCO teams continue supporting passengers and airline partners. During the disruptions, the airport asked concessionaires to remain open to serve travelers and requested that airlines temporarily pause passenger check-in to reduce crowding in gate areas.

Visit Orlando also coordinated discounted hotel rates for affected travelers, including accommodations at Rosen Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Orlando.

Despite the cancellations, airport officials said all other operations at MCO have remained normal.

What we don't know:

The total number of cancellations may change as airlines continue working to restore schedules, and it remains unclear when flight operations will fully return to normal.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor airline updates for the latest flight information.