Over 30 Zebu cattle 'severely emaciated': Florida woman, property owner, arrested

The Brief Lori Gonzalez was arrested and charged with 31 counts of animal cruelty after investigators discovered dozens of severely emaciated Zebu cattle on her Tavares property on April 13. A medical evaluation using the Body Condition Score (BCS) found that 20 of the animals were in a state of "severe emaciation," with their ribs, spines, and pelvic bones prominently visible due to prolonged nutritional neglect. The cattle have since been relocated to a shelter for recovery, while Gonzalez was released from the Lake County Jail on May 7 after posting a $77,000 bond.



A Lake County woman is accused of animal cruelty after over 30 Zebu cattle were found to be severely malnourished with their ribs and spine visible on her property.

Lori Gonzalez was arrested and charged with 31 counts of animal cruelty nearly a month after the investigation into the cows' welfare began.

Multiple zebu-type cattle in an enclosed pasture were found in severe emaciated condition with ribs, spine, and pelvic bones prominently visible, indicating a lack of nutrition, Lake County officials said.

What we know:

An animal cruelty investigator first stopped by a property in Tavares on April 13 after receiving a tip about a livestock welfare check.

The investigator observed multiple zebu-type cattle that were discovered to be in "extremely poor condition," a probable cause affidavit said, with the ribs, spine and pelvic bones clearly visible. After documenting the animals – believing the cattle to be "severely emaciated," the investigator secured a search warrant for the property.

Multiple zebu-type cattle in an enclosed pasture were found in severe emaciated condition with ribs, spine, and pelvic bones prominently visible, indicating a lack of nutrition, Lake County officials said.

What condition were the cattle in?

A doctor evaluated the cattle using a Body Condition Score (BCS), which is a standardized scale to assess the nutritional condition of cattle.

According to the evaluation, 20 cattle scored a BCS of one – meaning severe emaciation.

Five cattle scored a BCS of two – meaning a very thin animal with minimal fat cover and clearly visible ribs and spine.

One cattle scored a BCS of three – meaning a thin condition, but still below acceptable standards.

Three cattle scored a BCS of one and two; and two cattle scored a BCS of one and three.

Multiple zebu-type cattle in an enclosed pasture were found in severe emaciated condition with ribs, spine, and pelvic bones prominently visible, indicating a lack of nutrition, Lake County officials said.

The cattle were transported to a shelter for further evaluation and care.

The doctor concluded that the animals' condition was a result of prolonged inadequate nutritional management, the affidavit said. It's believed the animals experienced undue suffering.

What's next:

Gonzalez was booked into the Lake County Jail where she was released on bond on May 7. Her bond was set at $77,000, the sheriff's office said.