Osceola Schools cuts 785 jobs, $15M in programs over budget concerns

The Brief Osceola County Schools warns of severe budget cuts and teacher losses if property owners reject a proposed tax increase. The district says it has eliminated 785 staff positions and cut $15.9 million in programs over the last two years. A measure on the November ballot asks voters to approve an operational millage increase for four years



Osceola County Schools is asking voters to approve a property tax increase in November to prevent further budget cuts and help retain teachers.

Over 700 teachers, staff cut over last 2 years in Osceola County: District

The backstory:

The district said it has eliminated 785 teacher and staff positions over the past two years. Officials have also cut $15.9 million from school programs and initiatives to manage rising expenses.

Osceola County is currently the second-least-funded school district in Florida and ranks fourth-lowest in teacher pay, according to the school's website.

District adds millage increase to November ballot

What we know:

The district placed an operational millage rate increase on the November ballot to secure extra funding.

The proposed increase would cost property owners $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. The district said a $200,000 home would pay $200 a year. The extra money would go directly toward operational costs, including teacher salaries, school safety, and student programs, the district said.

If voters approve the measure, the tax rate would stay in effect for four years.

The district said it anticipated a loss of $100 million from its budget over the next four years, and said it has 1,450 fewer students over the last four years, totaling a loss of $13 million in state funding, according to its website.

Osceola County Board Member: We need this to keep teachers, programs

What they're saying:

School Board Member Teresa Castillo said the district needs to stay competitive to keep talented teachers from leaving.

"It has become really difficult for us to keep up with the expenses, but also more importantly, to keep our talented teachers in Osceola County," she said.

"We are high performing district. I mean, we want them (teachers) to stay here. And in order for us to do that, we have to continue to be competitive."

Local perspective:

Osceola County resident Daniel Knot said he opposes the measure right now because rising property taxes and gas prices are already making living expenses too high.

"At the moment, no. Just because why? Everything else is going up. I mean, look at the gas prices. It was just $0.30 less, and I was $0.30 more again. And I'm sure it's going to go up more. Or property tax that has already gone up where we live," he said.

Resident Anna Grabs supported the plan, stating that funding public school resources is very important for parents and students.

What we don't know:

If the millage rate increase does not pass, it's not clear what cuts to staff or potential programs the district would have to make.

Florida November Election

What's next:

Voters will make their decision on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.