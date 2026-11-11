Orlando weather: Warm temps, rain chances ahead of incoming cold front

The Brief Spotty showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Big changes are on the way for Central Florida as a cold front moves through the area, bringing chilly temperatures.



For today, spotty showers with a few thunderstorms thrown into the mix will be possible.

So far, a 30-40% chance of rain and storms is on the way, mainly for areas south of Orlando. The timing of the rain and/or storms will be mainly after lunchtime into the afternoon and evening hours, lingering well after sunset.

Even though the chance of thunderstorms is low, there might be just enough energy and fuel in the atmosphere to cause a strong storm or two. The main threats would be pockets of strong, damaging wind gusts and hail.

For Thursday, isolated showers and sprinkles will stick around, mainly south of Orlando.

Temperatures today will be warm and a little more humid, with highs reaching the low to middle 80s this afternoon.

Late-week cold front

Timeline:

Winds gradually pick up Thursday with gusts up to 20-25 mph as a powerful cold front approaches the region.

The cold front itself will move in late Thursday night, ushering in dramatically cooler temperatures.

Highs Friday will likely struggle to make it out of the 60s, setting the stage for a chilly and breezy weekend.

Big changes for the weekend

What to expect:

Morning lows will be chilly for this weekend, dipping down into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Once we factor in the breezy winds, wind chills could dip into the upper 30s north of Orlando and low to mid 40s for communities near and south of Orlando.

Even with the help of mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will also be well below normal. Plan for a high of 65° in Orlando Saturday and 73° Sunday.