Orlando weather: Rain chances increase across Central Florida this weekend

The Brief Scattered showers and storms are expected across Central Florida this weekend. Evening storms expected on Friday, with the wetter pattern continuing on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances continue into next week.



It's fall, but it doesn't feel like it at all in Florida.

It is a muggy start to your Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered to numerous afternoon storms remain possible Friday afternoon, so grab the rain jacket.

The Metro and Westward area especially will see a higher chance of showers and storms later this evening.

Afternoon storms could produce gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

The best chance of rain on Friday will be between 2 and 7 p.m.

Rain continues for the weekend

It won't be a washout of a weekend, but there will be showers.

The peak of the daily rain chances will likely end up west of our area towards Tampa, but areas west of Orlando could see some heavy rain.

How hot will it get?:

With the higher temps and the higher humidity, heat indices will max out in the low triple digits. Highs climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, with peak heat index values approaching 105 degrees.

Wetter next week

Widespread rain is on tap for next week.

Monday and Tuesday will really pick up in rain chances as a cold front stalls to the north creating a lot of moisture over Central Florida.

It will move slowly southeast across Central Florida Monday into the middle of next week.

Tracking the tropics

Fay isn't done yet!

The far remnants of Fay are still swirling in the Atlantic and there is a 10% chance of the remnants to reform into a tropical system over the next 7 days.