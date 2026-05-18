Orlando weather: Highs near 90s, daily storm chances this week

The Brief Today's forecast: Highs near the 90s with a chance of afternoon rain and storms near the I-75 corridor This week: Highs near 90 degrees all week with daily rain and thunderstorm chances Memorial Day forecast: Higher chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms



Orlando and Central Florida are bracing for a week of 90-degree heat and a shift into a daily storm pattern that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A seasonable day is on the way across Central Florida with limited chances of afternoon rain and storms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for highs.

A 10-20% chance of a few isolated showers and storms will be possible for this afternoon and into the evening. The best chances of rain will be for areas near the I-75 corridor and points west. However, a spotty shower or two can't be ruled out near the coast either.



Any lingering showers will fade around midnight. Temperatures will remain mild as morning lows fall into the low to middle 70s.

A hot and seasonal week is on the way as highs will be near 90 degrees just about each and every day this week.

Memorial Day forecast

With daily afternoon downpours and storms on the way as well, this seems to be the gradual switch and changeover to more of a rainy-season pattern across Central Florida. Chances will be very spotty for much of this week, before moisture gradually builds in ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. This will give way to higher chances of scattered showers and storms for the holiday weekend.