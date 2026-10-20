Inside the campaign account transfer that has Orange County voters talking

The Brief Alicia Farrant redirected $19,000 in leftover campaign funds from her unsuccessful Orange County school board chair run to her family's Christian charity. Political experts note that while the donation is legal because she takes no salary, channeling funds to her own non-profit can look off-putting to voters. The charity, Impact Nations, says it plans to use the money for an orphanage in Latin America.



An unsuccessful candidate for Orange County school board chair has directed her remaining campaign money to the Christian charity she and her husband operate.

Orange County school board chair campaign funds

What they're saying:

After losing her race, Alicia Farrant wrapped up her school board chair campaign with $19,000 left over in her bank account, according to financial records reviewed by FOX 35 Investigative Reporter Marie Edinger.

Orange County School Board Member Alicia Farrant, District 3

Rather than returning the funds to donors, her political party, or the school district, she gave the money to Impact Nations, a Christian charity run by her and her husband, Jonathan Farrant.

University of Central Florida Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett said candidates have several standard options for surplus funds.

"A fairly popular choice among many candidates is to donate the money to charity or various charities," Jewett said. However, he noted, "It's not as common to donate that money to a charity that you yourself started and are an officer of and helped to run."

Is it legal?

Why you should care:

State rules prohibit political candidates from being paid employees of any nonprofit receiving their leftover campaign funds. Tax records show Alicia Farrant has never reported receiving an income from Impact Nations, though her husband Jonathan Farrant has drawn a salary as president, receiving $33,000 in 2024, $42,000 in 2023, and $56,000 in 2022.

Jewett cautioned that household finances can blend even if only one spouse takes a paycheck. "Whether it's coming in from my paycheck or my spouse's paycheck is still maybe you know potentially going to help the household budgets," Jewett said. "So again, I think it perhaps doesn't look great to give the money to your own charity, even if you're going to be using it for a cause that the vast majority of Floridians would think is a good cause."

What Farrant says

The other side:

Alicia Farrant defended the decision in a statement to FOX 35.

"My supporters have been excited to hear that these funds will be going to help launch an orphanage that we've been working to open," she said. "The funds are designated specifically for the orphanage and will be used to help us prepare and welcome children who are needing a home, safety, and love."

Impact Nations operates an orphanage and a men's addiction recovery facility in El Salvador, alongside a wig donation program for children fighting cancer in Latin America.