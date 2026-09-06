Orlando International Airport receives diverted flights after plane crashes in Miami, officials say

The Brief The airport made the announcement Sunday afternoon following a plane crash in Miami. Timing of delays from the diversions is not yet known.



The Orlando International Airport announced it was receiving multiple diverted flights following an Amazon Air plane crash near Miami International Airport on Sunday.

Over 60 fire officials initially responded to the scene in Miami where a plane overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles around 3:30 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami officials later confirmed during a press conference at least 5 individuals died in the crash.

An MCO official later confirmed to FOX 35 that the airport received approximately 20 diverted flights from Miami.

The airport encourages outbound passengers to check with their airline for any delays before heading to MCO.