Orlando Holocaust museum reaches 70% of fundraising goal, plans late-year groundbreaking

The Brief The Holocaust Center in Orlando says it has raised about 70% of the funding needed for a planned Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity downtown. The $63 million project will create a museum about 3.5 times larger than the current facility, with immersive and interactive exhibits. Officials say they expect to break ground later this year, supported by city, state, and private funding.



A planned Holocaust museum in Orlando has reached 70% of its fundraising goal, organizers announced.

It marks a major milestone for the long-delayed project planned for downtown Orlando.

Local perspective:

The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida said it has raised about $44 million, or 70% of its $63 million funding goal, for a planned Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity in downtown Orlando.

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The project will include immersive exhibits, survivor testimony and interactive technology aimed at engaging younger audiences and expanding Holocaust education efforts.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Artist rendering of a planned Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity in downtown Orlando.

Officials said the museum will be built on a downtown site provided by the city and supported by state and local funding, along with private donations and foundation gifts.

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They said the expansion will allow the center to broaden programming and strengthen long-term educational outreach.

What's next:

Organizers said they expect to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year, with the new 25,000-square-foot museum set to be about 3.5 times larger than the current facility.