Orange County could temporarily pause AI data centers

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The Brief Orange County commissioners to discuss AI data centers at a Tuesday meeting. Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad has called for a moratorium on AI data center development. Semrad, in a memo, said a pause could allow the county to update policies and to study the environmental impacts of data centers.



Amid growing concerns about AI data centers, Orange County commissioners are set to discuss the topic.

Commissioners are expected to address a possible moratorium during a board meeting Tuesday.

In June, Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad sent a memo calling for a moratorium of at least a year on AI data center development so the county could update policies about data center approvals and to study environmental impacts.

"As demand for data center infrastructure increases across Florida and the nation, Orange County sits in a regulatory gray area in our capacity to manage and regulate its uses," Semrad wrote.

What are data centers?

Data centers are large facilities that support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other digital services.

The facilities house computer servers, storage hardware and networking gear that do all the work.

As demand for data storage and digital services grows, so has demand for data centers. But the facilities can put enormous strain on power grids.

Florida counties hit pause on data centers

A number of counties in Florida, including Pasco and Hernando have already issued temporary pauses on data centers development.

Last week, the Lake County Commission approved a 90-day pause on accepting applications for large-scale data centers.

A new state law (SB 484) creates guardrails for data center development, ensuring that local governments have the authority to reject data center development and preventing costs from being passed onto consumers.