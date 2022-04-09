One person dead after double shooting in Christmas

Orange County deputies are trying to figure out why a double shooting occurred in nearby neighborhoods, killing one person.

Neighbor Robert Fields says, "I heard something like bang, bang, bang that’s what I heard." Rafael Matos heard it too, "Shooting and then moments later the police and helicopter." Deputies say a man in his twenties was shot to death in Christmas early Saturday morning. Fields says, "They had the guys in white suits and they picked up his body and took it off. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen something like that and it was really disturbing it really was."

Fields says his surveillance cameras picked up the sound from next door. "This was kind of malicious. I mean whoever did it they just went off big time. It was like 5, 6, 7 shots."

It happened off St Nicolas Avenue around 1am. Matos says, "People are sleeping and somebody shooting and you don’t know what’s going on. You don’t know where they’re coming from." Fields says it’s not the first time he’s seen deputies at this house where he says the shooting took place. "They came out here 3-4 months ago. The cops were out here for half a day and arrested one guy."

Deputies say while they were at this scene, there was another 911 call around the corner. Investigators say a woman in her twenties drove to Circle K with gunshot injuries.While deputies haven’t said if the shootings are connected, it’s concerning for neighbors. Cheyenne Mccullough says, "I’m worried it’s someone’s family around here. I feel really bad for their family." Deputies say the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

