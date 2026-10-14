1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Titusville, police say
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TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person was hurt early Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Titusville, according to police.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured
What we know:
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Cheney Highway.
The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No officers were hurt in the shooting, the department said.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about the injured person or what led to the shooting.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Titusville Police Department.