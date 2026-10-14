1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Titusville, police say

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The Brief A person was hurt early Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Titusville. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Cheney Highway. Police said the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the shooting.



One person was hurt early Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Titusville, according to police.

Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Cheney Highway.

The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No officers were hurt in the shooting, the department said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the injured person or what led to the shooting.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.