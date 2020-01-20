OIA workers rally for higher wages

article

Workers at Orlando International Airport held a really on Monday, demanding higher pay.

Thousands of workers are receiving wages as low a $5.25 an hour, which is Florida's minimum wage for tipped employees. Just last week, the Orlando airport board turned down pleas to increase the minimum wage. Now workers are trying to make their voices heard.

"Right now, with the responsibilities I have at home, I can't even afford a car," said Louis Rivera, an Airport Union Worker.

"Most of the workers here, such as Louis, are making around minimum wage, maybe a little bit more, not more than $10 per hour," explained Helene O'Brien, Florida Director of 32BJ SEIU, "in an airport that last year was the number one airport in the state of Florida."

In 2018, 78 percent of airport employees earned less than $20,000 a year.