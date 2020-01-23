OIA passengers concerned about lack of screening for coronavirus

At Orlando International Airport, the coronavirus is a concern for many travelers. The coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, began at an animal and seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread to several other countries, including the United States.

The illness is now said to be transferable between humans. As major airports around the country expand screening for the deadly virus, Florida is not included.

"That’s kind of scary," says traveler Toni Esmaeili. "Think of tourists that come through the airport all the time and it’s such a haven for the tourists to come to all the parks and they need to."

As news of the virus spread and death tolls began to spike, many have begun to question how dangerous the new outbreak is. Coronaviruses, which get their name from their crown-like appearance, come in many types that cause illnesses in people and animals.

Most coronaviruses cause mild symptoms such as the common cold that patients easily recover from. Other strains of the virus such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) can cause pneumonia and possible death.

The Centers for Disease Control said it was monitoring the situation and, for now, "the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV to the general American public is considered low at this time."

The first case reported in the U.S. came on Tuesday when federal health officials said a man in Seattle, Wash., who recently traveled to Wuhan had been infected.

The CDC and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began screening passengers to detect ill travelers arriving at John F. Kennedy, Los Angeles, and San Francisco international airports. They have since added Chicago's O’Hare and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International airports to the list.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority releasing this statement:

“At this time, the CDC reports that it plans to expand screening at additional airports this week. However, we have not been included in that grouping and will continue to monitor the situation. In matters pertaining to public health, Orlando International Airport takes direction from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. At this time, since we do not have direct service from the affected regions in China, no additional measures are currently prescribed for our location. However, we will continue to collaborate with health officials, monitor the situation for changes and will act accordingly.”

Some fear patients could take a connecting flight to Orlando. Etta Taplin says, "That’s kinda strange. I think every airport should have some kind of screening because people travel everywhere."

FOX 35 News asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis what he is doing to keep Floridians safe.

"Certainly anyone who’s been in that part of China we’re looking at. We’re concerned about what could happen. So my Surgeon General’s engaged. He’s working with the CDC and if they recommend we take some action, we’ll do it quickly. "

Some like Chris Draft say they trust authorities to make the right decisions.

"All the amusement parks, all the people with the Pro Bowl, if they felt like it was needed we would have something."

