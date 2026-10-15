Officials: 5 hurt, including 3 kids, after SUV crashes into childcare facility in Orange County

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The Brief Emergency crews are responding after an SUV crashed into a childcare facility in Orange County, officials said. At least five people, including children, have been transported to the hospital.



Five people, including three children, have been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a childcare facility Thursday afternoon in Orange County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol.

SUV driver crashes into daycare in Orange County

What we know:

FHP said the crash was reportedly shortly before 3 p.m., near Ellinore Drive and Pine Hills Road. FHP said a 2003 Honda CR-V, driven by a 71-year-old man, ran off the road, across the northbound lanes, and crashed into the childcare facility on Pine Hills Road.

Five people, including three children, have been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a childcare facility Thursday afternoon in Orange County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol.

Five people, including three children, have been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a childcare facility Thursday afternoon in Orange County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol.

Three children and two adults, including the driver, were transported to the hospital, FHP said.

Pine Hills Road is closed in both directions, FHP said.

Officials: 3 kids, 2 adults hurt

What we don't know:

The full extent of the injuries remains unclear. The cause of the crash is also unknown.

Five people, including three children, have been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a childcare facility Thursday afternoon in Orange County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol.

Building department checking structure

Local perspective:

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Department said it has requested the county's building department to respond to check the damage to the building.