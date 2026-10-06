Ocoee police track down alleged thief using stolen VR headset live feed

The Brief An Ocoee family was the victim of an overnight burglary where a burglar broke through a back sliding glass door and stole their children's virtual reality (VR) headset. The suspect immediately turned on the stolen VR headset, unknowingly keeping it connected to the family's cell phone, which live-streamed his every move and location. Guided by the live stream and local knowledge from Sergeant Kevin Birdsong, Ocoee police tracked down the suspect within an hour, recovered the VR headset, and arrested the suspect due to an active Orange County warrant for a separate burglary.



An Ocoee family recently moved into a new home and was still unpacking boxes when an overnight burglar broke in through the back sliding glass door.

What we know:

The only item stolen during the burglary was the children's virtual reality (VR) headset.

The suspect, identified as Ja’Mir Edmond Baker, turned on the VR headset shortly after the theft.

VR headset live stream burglar suspect

Because the family frequently used their cell phones to watch their children play via a live stream connection, the phone continued broadcasting what the user was seeing.

The live feed showed the suspect inside a vehicle playing with the headset and parked outside a house with a distinctive green roof.

Sergeant Kevin Birdsong recognized the distinctive green roof from growing up in the area and quickly dispatched officers.

Within an hour, officers located the house, knocked on the door, and the suspect handed the VR headset over to police.

Suspect had warrant for separate burglary

Upon checking his background, officers discovered Baker had an active warrant out of Orange County for a separate burglary and grand theft.

He was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail, and the VR headset was safely returned to the kids.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether Ja’Mir Edmond Baker acted alone or if there were other accomplices involved in the burglary.

Specific details regarding the separate Orange County warrant Baker was wanted for prior to this incident have not be shared.

Securing your home

What you can do:

Authorities said there are several things people can do to secure their homes.

Secure sliding glass doors and all entry points thoroughly, especially when moving into a new home or neighborhood.

Enable tracking features, cloud connectivity, and remote monitoring on valuable electronics, smart devices, and gaming consoles.

Immediately report stolen property and any digital tracking data to local law enforcement to aid in rapid recovery.