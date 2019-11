article

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Specialist Clayton James Horne, 23, of Atlanta, Louisiana died August 17, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as a result of wounds sustained by a noncombat related incident. The incident is currently under investigation.

Horne was assigned to the 351st Military Police Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, Ocala, Florida.