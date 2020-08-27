Nurses arrange wedding ceremony for coronavirus patient at San Antonio hospital

Nurses at a San Antonio hospital arranged a special wedding ceremony for a coronavirus patient in their care on August 11.

Footage by Methodist Healthcare System shows Carlos Muniz marry his now-wife Grace Leimann at Methodist Hospital almost a month after he was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Soon after his admittance, Muniz’s condition became critical and he was placed on life support, and the wedding he’d initially planned was canceled.

When nurse Matt Holdridge learned of the patient’s canceled nuptials, he quickly set to work organizing a ceremony for Muniz and Leimann at the hospital. “A lot of people started volunteering for it. Before you knew it, every nurse in the unit knew about it and was trying to figure out ways to make it more special,” Holdridge said.

According to Holdridge, Muniz’s condition improved after learning of his upcoming marriage – and he only continued to improve after the service, and was taken off life support on August 14.

Storyful contributed to this article