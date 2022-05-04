Non-scalable fence to be erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue

A tall security fence will be erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening due to concerns about protesters and demonstrations.

Fox News reports the fencing will be similar to what was set up around the Capitol following last year's riot. The barrier in front of the Supreme Court, however, will not encircle the entire building.

Barricades were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to the bombshell report on abortion rights.

Since Politico published the leaked article from the Supreme Court, showing a draft majority opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade, thousands of people have shown up to protest in front of the High Court.

The demonstrations have been peaceful, despite pro-life and pro-choice protestors voicing their opinions on the contentious topic.

The U.S. Capitol Police released the following statement regarding their security plan:

"We are working closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to prepare for any potential demonstrations in the area of the Supreme Court, including adding additional officers in the area."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.