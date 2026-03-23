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'No survivors' in Boynton Beach helicopter crash, police say

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Published  March 23, 2026 11:36pm EDT
Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A small helicopter crashed into a warehouse in Boynton Beach, Monday afternoon.
    • Police reported that there were no survivors from the crash.
    • The FAA is investigating the crash. 

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - People onboard a small helicopter traveling over Boynton Beach Monday afternoon died after crashing into a South Florida warehouse. 

Boynton Beach police and fire rescue crews responded to a small helicopter crash in the area of 3800 South Congress Avenue around 12:30 p.m., March 23, that crashed into a vacant warehouse, police said. 

Police reported no one survived the crash. 

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. It's not known what led to the crash or how many people were on board. 

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Boynton Beach Police Department. 

Florida News