'No survivors' in Boynton Beach helicopter crash, police say

The Brief A small helicopter crashed into a warehouse in Boynton Beach, Monday afternoon. Police reported that there were no survivors from the crash. The FAA is investigating the crash.



People onboard a small helicopter traveling over Boynton Beach Monday afternoon died after crashing into a South Florida warehouse.

Boynton Beach police and fire rescue crews responded to a small helicopter crash in the area of 3800 South Congress Avenue around 12:30 p.m., March 23, that crashed into a vacant warehouse, police said.

Police reported no one survived the crash.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. It's not known what led to the crash or how many people were on board.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.