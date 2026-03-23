'No survivors' in Boynton Beach helicopter crash, police say
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - People onboard a small helicopter traveling over Boynton Beach Monday afternoon died after crashing into a South Florida warehouse.
Boynton Beach police and fire rescue crews responded to a small helicopter crash in the area of 3800 South Congress Avenue around 12:30 p.m., March 23, that crashed into a vacant warehouse, police said.
Police reported no one survived the crash.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released at this time. It's not known what led to the crash or how many people were on board.
What's next:
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Boynton Beach Police Department.