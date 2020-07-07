No bail for father charged with fatally beating 1-year-old son in Chicago

A 23-year-old man charged with beating his son to death in Bronzeville was denied bail Friday.

Michael Robinson faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of 23-month-old Antwun Gayden, Cook County prosecutors said.

Antwun was found unconscious Tuesday at Robinson’s home in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue, prosecutors said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Robinson allegedly initially told authorities he beat the child after he broke a fan in his room, prosecutors said.

An autopsy found the baby died of multiple injuries from child abuse and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Robinson was ordered held without bail at a hearing Friday. His next court date was set for July 28.