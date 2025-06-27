No 5th Disney World park confirmed — but new documents suggest possibility

The Brief A 600-page Disney development plan outlines possible long-term growth at Disney World. The framework allows for a fifth park, two minor parks, and expanded hotels and shopping. No official projects have been announced, but experts say Disney is laying the groundwork.



There are no official plans for a fifth major theme park at Walt Disney World — at least not yet. But new planning documents hint at the long-term potential for expansion, sparking excitement among Disney fans and industry watchers.

What we know:

Disney has not confirmed any immediate plans for a fifth theme park at Walt Disney World, but a new 600-page development agreement set to be reviewed by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District includes language that opens the door for large-scale expansion. The document outlines up to 850 acres available for development, potentially accommodating a fifth major park and two smaller attractions.

What we don't know:

There is no timeline, budget, or official commitment from Disney to build a new park. The language in the document allows for flexibility, and company executives have not publicly confirmed any fifth gate is in development. It’s also unclear how current projects like Villains Land and Piston Peak may affect land availability or strategic priorities.

The backstory:

The last new Disney World theme park, Animal Kingdom, opened in 1998. Since then, fans have speculated for years about a "fifth gate," with rumors regularly surfacing online. This new development plan is the most substantial hint yet that Disney is at least exploring its long-term options for growth.

What they're saying:

With the Orlando tourism economy booming and Disney theme parks drawing massive crowds year-round, expanding infrastructure — including hotels and new attractions — could be critical. The development documents indicate a strong interest in leveraging Disney's intellectual property to meet rising demand, both from day guests and resort visitors.

"Disney fans have been clamoring for [a fifth gate] ever since Animal Kingdom opened way back in 1998," said theme park expert Seth Kubersky, of TheUnofficialGuides.com.

"This estimates the size of the fifth major theme park as being over 400 acres. That would be massive," he added.

"Disney knows how to move land," said analyst Tharin White, of EYNTK.info. "They know how to turn it into a literal, magical kingdom."

"I think it would be incredible to lean into their IP and even original stories," said Drew Smith. "We’re going to see a lot of hotels coming in."

What's next:

For now, Disney is keeping its long-term plans close to the vest. While the framework is in place, any new major theme park development remains speculative — a dream rather than a blueprint.

