Nick Cannon, father of 12, reveals how much he spends at Disneyland every year

Disneyland is expensive - consider tickets, food, drinks, and souvenirs alone - it's a fact.

But even some celebrities say they're feeling the pain at The Happiest Place On Earth, especially if you have more than one kiddo to take for the experience.

Consider Nick Cannon, father of 12.

Cannon recently disclosed to The Breakfast Club radio show that he probably spends around $200,000 a year taking all 12 of his kids to Disneyland.

Cannon said he visits the Anaheim theme park about once a month.

"Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?" Cannon asked the hosts. One of them responded, "A lot."

"To move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland," Cannon revealed.

Nick Cannon attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

He said the money mostly goes to paying for hotel rooms for the kids, a chaperone to take them around the park and other "perks" along with the tickets.

"Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if [you’re] trying to stay in the hotel," Cannon said. "It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations."

The actor and host noted it’s a lot different from when he used to get free tickets to the park for hosting its Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2019.

"I used to get that Disney bag," he said. "They were perks. All that stuff was free."

"It's no longer free, and I only had two kids then," Cannon said, referring to 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with Mariah Carey.

File photo of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, in 2023. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Cannon has 12 children with six women.

He also dished out exactly how he coordinates the holidays with his children's mothers.

"They say 'this is what we want,' and it's everything from Christmas pictures, to sled riding, to pictures with Santa, or experiences, like I make sure that every kid who wants to do something, or we have certain things set up, we make time to go do it," he said.



