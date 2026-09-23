NHC: Tropical Depression Fay reforms in Atlantic; odds increase for disturbance 1

article

The Brief Tropical Depression Fay has reformed in the far east Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some strengthening is possible over the next couple of days, before it gradually weakens. Development odds for Disturbance 1 off the coast of Africa are now up to 50%, though no threat to the US or Florida is expected.



Tropical Depression Fay has reformed in the far east Atlantic, while the odds of development have increased for a disturbance off the coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tracking Tropical Depression Fay

What to expect:

The remnants of Tropical Depression Fay reformed Wednesday in the far east Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center said the system would continue to slowly move west. Some strengthening is possible over the next couple of days, before it gradually weakens again.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fay became the sixth tropical storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It then weakened into a tropical depression, before reforming.

Disturbance 1

A tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa is becoming better defined, the NHC said, and could become a short-lived tropical depression on Thursday or Friday. However, strong upper level winds should end its development chances by the weekend.

Record-setting Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

So far, there have been six tropical storms during the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season and zero hurricanes. The zero hurricane part continues to set a record for the latest in the Atlantic season without a confirmed hurricane.

That is largely due to a very strong El Nino, a natural shift in the weather pattern, that typically limits tropical activity in the Atlantic, while boosting activity in the Pacific.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - Nov. 30.