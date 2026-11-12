Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Daytona Beach, brings 100+ jobs

The Brief Faster holiday shipping: Amazon opened a new Same-Day Delivery facility in Daytona Beach, delivering eligible orders in about five hours—or in one to three hours for Prime members willing to pay an extra fee. Local job growth: The site creates more than 100 new full-time positions starting at $20 an hour with benefits, part of Amazon's broader push to hire over 2,000 workers across Central Florida this season. Expanding footprint: The new facility marks Amazon’s sixth site in Volusia County, aimed at streamlining fulfillment, sorting, and delivery under one roof for local shoppers.



Amazon has officially opened a new Same-Day Delivery facility in Daytona Beach just ahead of the holiday rush.

New Amazon facility opens in Daytona Beach

What we know:

Unlike massive regional distribution centers, this smaller site handles fulfillment, sorting, and delivery under a single roof to cut shipping times down to mere hours.

Eligible orders can now arrive in roughly five hours, while Prime members can pay an extra fee to receive items within a one-to three-hour window.

The launch also brings more than 100 full-time roles to the area, with starting pay at $20 per hour plus benefits.

The new Daytona Beach location is Amazon’s sixth facility in Volusia County, reflecting the company's ongoing expansion in the region.

What they're saying:

"We're thrilled with the commitment the company has with our county, and very, very pleased at the employment opportunities that are offered," said Keith Norden, with Team Volusia Economic Development Corporation.

What we don't know:

Amazon hasn't released details about the size of the Daytona Beach facility.

It's also unclear how much in extra fees is required for Prime members to access the one- to three-hour delivery windows.

Amazon hiring 2,000+ workers in Central Florida

The opening of the new Daytona Beach facility coincides with Amazon's broader seasonal hiring push across Central Florida.

The company is looking to hire more than 2,000 workers to handle holiday order volume.

"People need jobs," said Michelle Magwood, a local shopper. "They need to work and that's a good opportunity. I have a son that works for Amazon and he loves it."

To view open positions and apply, visit amazon.com/localjobs.