NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 set to return to Earth after months in space

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The Brief NASA, SpaceX's Crew-12 is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station on Wednesday for a trip back to Earth. The four-person crew is expected to splash down off the coast of California on Thursday. Crew-12 launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Feb. 13.



NASA's Crew-12 is set to return to Earth on Thursday after spending nearly 8 months aboard the International Space Station.

The four-person crew is scheduled to undock from the space station in a SpaceX Dragon capsule named Freedom on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

If everything goes as planned, the crew will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast at 11:34 a.m. ET.

How to watch

NASA will live stream the undocking and the splashdown.

Timeline:

Coverage for the undocking will begin at 7:45 a.m.

The splashdown coverage will begin on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Meet Crew-12

Crew-12 astronauts includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The backstory:

The crew launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Feb. 13.

During their mission, Crew-12 conducted scientific experiments and technology to advance research for future Moon and Mars missions and benefit people back on Earth, according to NASA.

The crew also conducted spacewalks during their time aboard the ISS.