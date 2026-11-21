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The Brief Boil water notice has been issued as a precaution for residents in the Mims area after a water main break. The notice affects residents living along King Richard Drive, Lance Court, Bedford Drive, Squire Drive, Archer Court, Squire Court and Chester Court. Residents should boil water used for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and washing dishes.



A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for residents in the Mims area after a water main break.

Officials said the water main break happened along King Richard Drive and it is being repaired.

What residents should do

The notice has been issued for residents living at King Richard Drive, Lance Court, Bedford Drive, Squire Drive, Archer Court, Squire Court and Chester Court.

Residents should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing their teeth or washing dishes. As an alternative, residents can use bottled water.

What's next:

The boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, according to officials.

Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted.

How to contact officials

Anyone with questions should visit the Brevard County Utility Services Department website or call 321-633-2091.