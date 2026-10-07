NASA’s Crew-12 astronauts leave space station, head for Thursday splashdown
ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA’s Crew-12 astronauts are on their way back to Earth after departing the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Wednesday morning.
Crew begins journey home
Big picture view:
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev undocked from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 8:05 a.m. EDT.
The four crew members are traveling aboard Dragon for their return to Earth, concluding their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
Following undocking, NASA is providing real-time audio of the mission, including conversations between the astronauts and mission control. The feed also includes live external video from the International Space Station.
Splashdown planned off California
Timeline:
NASA plans to resume full live coverage of Crew-12’s return at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Splashdown is scheduled for approximately 11:34 a.m. off the California coast. Recovery teams will then retrieve the spacecraft and crew from the water.
NASA said coverage will continue through splashdown and crew recovery.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by NASA and SpaceX.