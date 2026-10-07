NASA’s Crew-12 astronauts leave space station, head for Thursday splashdown

The Brief NASA’s Crew-12 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station Wednesday morning. The four-person crew is returning to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Splashdown is scheduled for about 11:34 a.m. Thursday off the California coast.



NASA’s Crew-12 astronauts are on their way back to Earth after departing the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Wednesday morning.

Crew begins journey home

Big picture view:

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev undocked from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 8:05 a.m. EDT.

The four crew members are traveling aboard Dragon for their return to Earth, concluding their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Following undocking, NASA is providing real-time audio of the mission, including conversations between the astronauts and mission control. The feed also includes live external video from the International Space Station.

Splashdown planned off California

Timeline:

NASA plans to resume full live coverage of Crew-12’s return at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Splashdown is scheduled for approximately 11:34 a.m. off the California coast. Recovery teams will then retrieve the spacecraft and crew from the water.

NASA said coverage will continue through splashdown and crew recovery.