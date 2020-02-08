Motorcyclist flown to hospital in serious condition after crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a motorcyclist was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash.

It happened on southbound U.S. 1 in Rockledge on Saturday.

Troopers say the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and was thrown from it.

A passing vehicle hit the motorcycle still lying in the roadway, according to FHP.

Then, a Cocoa Police Department patrol car hit what was left of the motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.