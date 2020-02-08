Motorcyclist flown to hospital in serious condition after crash
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a motorcyclist was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash.
It happened on southbound U.S. 1 in Rockledge on Saturday.
Troopers say the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and was thrown from it.
A passing vehicle hit the motorcycle still lying in the roadway, according to FHP.
Then, a Cocoa Police Department patrol car hit what was left of the motorcycle.
The crash remains under investigation.