Mother hurt in New Smyrna Beach house collapse faces long recovery

The Brief A mother of two is facing a long recovery after a home under construction collapsed on her in New Smyrna Beach. Marisela Gonzalez suffered a spinal injury, leaving her with a 10% chance of walking again. Family friends are stepping in to help care for her two children while she remains hospitalized.



A mother of two is fighting to recover after being trapped under debris during a home construction collapse in New Smyrna Beach about two weeks ago.

What we know:

Marisela Gonzalez was working on a house under construction in a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood when the structure collapsed, trapping her under heavy debris.

Those nearby rushed to the house and began removing the wooden beams from the person. Firefighters arrived and began to help.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery within hours of arriving. She has a spinal injury along with a broken femur and body trauma.

A family friend says doctors gave her a 10% chance of walking again.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released details on what caused the under-construction home to collapse.

What they're saying:

Family friend Adilene Leonides said loved ones are taking turns caring for Gonzalez's 6-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

"The first thing that came to my mind were her kids," Leonides said.

Leonides said they remain hopeful despite the long recovery ahead.

"She is starting to feel part of her legs, which is a big sign that she is able to feel something, not move. Unfortunately, it's not moved yet, but she feels something," Leonides said. "We are giving god the hand and let's see where he takes us. We believe that she is going to come walking again."

What's next:

Gonzalez is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another week and a half while the investigation into the cause of the collapse continues.

Leonides set up a verified GoFundMe page to help Gonzalez and her family with medical bills.