Missing: Police looking for 16-year-old, infant missing from Marion County

article

Authorities are looking for two missing children from Belleview: 16-year-old Secora Lee and Kehlani Hernandez, who is 11 months old.

The missing child alert was issued late Sunday.

According to the alert, the two were last seen Friday night, April 8, 2022, in Belleview. Lee may be driving with Hernandez in a dark-colored sedan.

No other details were released.

Anyone who sees them should contact 911 or Belleview police, 352-245-7044.