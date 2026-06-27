Missing diver found by friends on Florida coast near Fort Pierce Inlet, deputies report

The Brief A missing diver was found dead Friday afternoon after a group of friends located the body 55 feet underwater near Avalon State Park. The multi-agency search began around 11:30 a.m. following a Mayday call received by the U.S. Coast Guard, drawing response vessels from the FWC and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. While civilian divers ultimately recovered their friend, the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the official cause of death.



The body of a missing diver was recovered from the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon after a group of friends – operating as civilian boaters – responded to a maritime distress call.

The diver's body was discovered approximately seven miles north-northeast of the Fort Pierce Inlet, resting on the ocean floor at a depth of 55 feet, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

A diver reported missing was found by a group of civilian divers near Avalon State Park on June 26, 2026. (Source: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office).

The emergency response began around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, when U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce intercepted an urgent Mayday broadcast.

Following the distress call, the Coast Guard notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which deployed four vessels and aerial support to search the waters near Avalon Park, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office Marine Unit also assisted with the search, deputies said.

Around 1 p.m., a group of civilian boaters – who were close friends of the missing diver, the sheriff's office said – joined the coordinated rescue grid to assist state and federal vessels.

Deputies: Missing diver found 55 feet underwater

Just after 4 p.m., civilian divers entered the water nearly due east of Avalon State Park. They located their missing friend at the bottom of the ocean in approximately 55 feet of water, the sheriff's office said.

The diver was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a timeline detailing exactly when the diver first entered the water or when they initially became separated from their boat. The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of their extended family.

What's next:

The diver's cause of death is being investigated by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.