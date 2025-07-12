Rescue crews searching for missing boater at Lake Butler

The Brief First responders are searching Lake Butler in Orange County for a missing boater, officials said. A man in his 20s fell overboard Saturday and did not resurface, officials said.



Rescue teams are searching Lake Butler for a missing man who fell off of a boat Saturday and did not resurface, officials said.

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue told FOX 35 that first responders were called to Lake Butler around 4:15 p.m. Saturday after three people reportedly fell off of a boat and into the water. Two people were able to make it out of the water, but a third person went under the water and did not come back up.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office described the missing person as a man in his 20s. Both divers and drones are being used to search for the missing man.

No other details were released.