Minnesota governor orders 8:46 moment of silence for George Floyd at 11 a.m. Tuesday

A mural honors the life of George Floyd near the scene where he was pinned down by officers in Minneapolis.

(FOX 9) - At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Minnesotans are asked to take part in a moment of silence for George Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to mark the start of his funeral service

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation Tuesday ordering the moment of silence for Floyd from 11:00-11:08:46 a.m.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A white police officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as Floyd cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe. 

Floyd’s funeral service is being held at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston starting at 11 a.m. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas. 

FOX 9 will carry the funeral service live on air and on fox9.com/live