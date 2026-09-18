Minneola residents say road project vibrations are damaging their homes

The Brief Minneola homeowners say a Lake County road project is causing vibrations that have cracked walls, floors and other parts of their homes. The county says vibration testing found levels well below FDOT's action threshold despite residents' complaints. Neighbors remain concerned about existing damage and whether their home warranties will cover repairs.



Residents in a Lake County say a county road construction project is causing persistent vibrations that have cracked walls, tile floors and other parts of their homes, raising concerns about possible structural damage.

Homeowners report cracks, constant vibrations

What they're saying:

Homeowners in Minneola describe the sensation as a constant vibration rather than occasional shaking, saying it has continued for hours at a time over several weeks.

"The pipes in my walls were shaking. One of the picture frames that I have was shaking, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, is it an earthquake?'" resident Samantha Cruz said.

Jairo Rodriguez said the vibrations have become increasingly alarming.

"It was getting to the point where, whoa, this is really scaring me right now," Rodriguez said.

Residents blame nearby road project

Neighbors say the vibrations began during Lake County's project to realign and widen Citrus Grove Road, which is expected to continue through next summer.

Some residents say they have found new cracks in their homes.

"The first story is concrete, so you could see the whole crack. And then yesterday I did another walk around and see another one," Rodriguez said.

Others say the vibrations have disrupted their daily lives while working from home.

"It's very disturbing to hear your windows rattling while you're on a call," Cruz said.

County says vibration levels met state standards

The other side:

After receiving complaints, Lake County sent the construction engineering firm overseeing inspection services to monitor vibrations Thursday.

According to the county, engineers placed vibration monitors near the construction site and operated compaction equipment at its maximum vibration setting. The highest readings measured less than 0.1 inches per second at three locations.

The county said those readings are well below the Florida Department of Transportation's 0.5-inch-per-second threshold for corrective action.

However, FDOT specifications also require construction activity to stop if it causes damage to nearby structures.

Homeowners seek answers

What's next:

Residents say they remain concerned about damage that has already occurred and whether it could worsen as construction continues.

"How much more of that construction is going to keep cracking our walls or doing more effects to our homes?" Cruz said.

Lake County said that if vibration levels exceed state specifications, the contractor will be directed to reduce vibration energy.

Some homeowners also said they contacted their builders about warranty coverage but were told damage caused by an outside source may not be covered.