VIDEO: Home collapses during Orange County fire, officials say

A seemingly abandoned home caught fire and was destroyed early Friday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the home on Mileham drive around 10 a.m. and found it completely engulfed in flames, officials said. Photos showed what appeared to be nearly every part of the home on fire, as huge columns of smoke rose into the air.

The entire structure collapsed as firefighters were fighting the fire, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Orange County Fire Rescue. "Everyone safely out," the agency said. No injuries were reported.

It does not appear anyone was inside the home as the agency said in earlier posts that it was seemingly abandoned.

The cause of the fire is not known. The State Fire Marshal has been notified.